Thursday, December 28, 2017
By KEVIN GREEN - kgreen@thecouriertimes.com
Christmas is over and many area residents have or soon will be taking down Christmas trees. Rather than setting no longer wanted “real” trees out for the city to collect, residents are asked to consider donati. . . more »
Back-to-Back Holes in One
A former New Castle resident hit back-to-back holes in one on par-3 holes on a golf course in Florida Nov. 2.
Tom Joseph, a 1965 graduate of NCHS, whose sister, Sherry Rogers, still lives in New Castle, now lives in Mt. Dora, Florida and c. . . more »
TODAY
Biblical Substance Abuse Counseling: 6:30 p.m. weekly, ongoing, childcare provided, Foursquare Church, 3200 S. 14th St. New Castle. Workbooks, childcare and class provided free. Just show up any week. Information: church, 529-7448.
NA: 7:30 p.m. Holy Trinity . . . more »