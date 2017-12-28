 
Pending Services

Betty J. Marriott

Anita G. Williams

Evelyn J. Hammond

Max Vernon Souder

Loretta M. Cook

Bettie Thompson

Anna Mary Robertson

Carolyn Kay Morgan

Sammy Harold Laurie Sr.


Christmas trees needed for bonfire

By KEVIN GREEN - kgreen@thecouriertimes.com Christmas is over and many area residents have or soon will be taking down Christmas trees. Rather than setting no longer wanted “real” trees out for the city to collect, residents are asked to consider donati

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Sweet delivery

LOCAL BRIEF

Clerk releases info on declaration of candidacy

For the Record

Solar- powered school solutions

Over the highway, through the woods

New heating unit being installed at jail

Metaldyne and marquee messages

COMMUNITY CALENDAR


Sports Briefs

Back-to-Back Holes in One A former New Castle resident hit back-to-back holes in one on par-3 holes on a golf course in Florida Nov. 2. Tom Joseph, a 1965 graduate of NCHS, whose sister, Sherry Rogers, still lives in New Castle, now lives in Mt. Dora, Florida and c. . . more »

Trojans one of four ranked teams in this year's Boys HOF Classic

Cousins to play in Boys HOF Classic

Bloomington's Coyle among IBCA Players of the Week

Sports Briefs

Enberg's death brings back memories of him and other broadcasters

New Castle Football Team Award Winners

Ray Pavy: Basketball and Community Icon

Trojans fall to Tigers for 8th loss in Fieldhouse

Sports Briefs

Viking rally from poor second quarter falls short against Royals

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TODAY Biblical Substance Abuse Counseling: 6:30 p.m. weekly, ongoing, childcare provided, Foursquare Church, 3200 S. 14th St. New Castle. Workbooks, childcare and class provided free. Just show up any week. Information: church, 529-7448. NA: 7:30 p.m. Holy Trinity

Out with the old, in with the new

Guyer announces 2018 lineup

The Port Hole is coming down

Council discusses, passes ordinance amendment

FOR THE RECORD

Ivy Tech grads stay in local communities

Know the value of a dollar

Reach for the stars

More than anything in the world

Love and peace